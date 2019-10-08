Saina Nehwal hopes to get her visa approved for Denmark Open

Saina Nehwal confirmed on Tuesday that her visa application for Denmark was being processed in Hyderabad and she is hoping to get it in time for her participation in the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Advertising

The Olympic bronze-medallist had tweeted on Monday that she was facing visa issues for her participation in the Danmarks Badminton Forbund-organised event. To figure it out, she had to seek help from the External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

“Got the visa application processed today in Hyderabad. Thanks @sanjg2k1 (Home Ministry official) for making the impossible happen & @VFSGlobal for going the extra mile along with @DenmarkinIndia even on a holiday! Hope to get the visa in time for flight on Friday,” the World No. 8 tweeted.

Got the visa application processed today in Hyderabad. Thanks @sanjg2k1 for making the impossible happen & @VFSGlobal for going the extra mile along with @DenmarkinIndia even on a holiday! Hope to get the visa in time for flight on Friday 🙂 @bwfmedia @BAI_Media @KirenRijiju — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 8, 2019

The Denmark Open will be played at Odense from October 15 to October 20, where along with Saina Nehwal, world champion PV Sindhu will also compete as a top seed in the women’s singles. The likes of B. Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Subhankar Dey will participate in men’s singles.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.