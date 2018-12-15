Saina Nehwal ties the knot with Parupalli Kashyap, calls it ‘best match of my life’

Saina Nehwal posted photos from her wedding with fellow badminton star Parupalli Kashyap on her social media pages on Friday. “Best match of my life…#justmarried” she said in her tweet. The pair have been posting images on their Instagram pages over the past few days in the run-up to the big day. Earlier, Saina had revealed the date of their marriage. She had then mentioned that the relationship goes over a decade back.

“We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches. In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew,” the Asian Games 2018 bronze medallist said.

“But we didn’t think about marriage before. The career that we pursue is very demanding. It is very important to win tournaments and we didn’t want to shift our focus by getting married earlier. A player needs treatment and attention just like a baby.”

Saina also spoke about the possible changes to her life after marriage. “At home, I get everything without asking, but this will change once I get married. I will be equally responsible of doing things on my own. I didn’t want to rush things before the CWG and Asian Games. But now, we think we are ready for it and can manage things on our own,” she added.

Kashyap had earlier posted of his Odugu on his Instagram page. A number of celebrities have reportedly been invited such as Chiranjeevi, Governor ESL Narasimhan and Vimala Narasimhan, former cricketer V Chamundeswaranath, owner of Hyderabad Hunters (PBL franchise) VRK Rao and Pullela Gopichand among others. On December 9, Saina’s father Dr Harvir Singh Nehwal had posted photos of the two families meeting.

Saina Nehwal is the winner of three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. She has won bronze in the Asian Games twice (Incheon 2014, Jakarta-Palembang 2018). She has represented thrice in the Olympics, winning a bronze in her second appearance.

Kashyap’s Odugu posts featured the caption that the couple have been using for posts related to the wedding: ‘Most epic match of the year.’ Kashyap, has won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and peaked at 6th on the world rankings before injuries pulled him down.