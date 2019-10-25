Saina Nehwal suffers heartbreak in French Open quarterfinal

Saina Nehwal was eliminated from the French Open BWF Super 750 Tournament in Paris on Friday after suffering a heartbreaking 20-22, 21-23 defeat to 17-year-old An Se Young from South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Really bad luck today @NSaina. You fought your heart out before going down to the super talented new Korean sensation An Se Young 20-22, 21-23 in two really close games #FrenchOpenSuper750. Hang in there during the tough times. Always believe in you 🙏 @ogq_india — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 25, 2019

Saina made several comebacks in the match, also saving two match points, but could not take the tie to a deciding third game.

Advertising

The French Open has been her best campaign of recent months. This was her first quarterfinal appearance since April. Saina had lost in the first round in the last three tournaments at China, Korea and Denmark.

Young, the 17-year-old Korean prodigy, has been making rapid strides in women’s badminton this year. She beat PV Sindhu in the Denmark Open, also in straight games.

This was the first meeting between Young and Saina. In 2006, when Saina had won her first BWF title, Young had been four years old.

The other Indians left in the fray at the French Open, who will take the court for their respective quarterfinals later tonight, are PV Sindhu (who is up against top seed Tai Tzu Ying) and men’s doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.