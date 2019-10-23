Saina Nehwal progresses in French Open on another disappointing day for India

Saina Nehwal beat Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21, 21-17 in 42 minutes to advance to the second round of the French Open in Paris on Wednesday. Saina’s win comes on a day when joy was hard to find for Indian badminton fans.

Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap were both ousted in the opening round of the men’s singles event. Sameer Verman also met the same fate. Shubhankar Dey is the lone remaining Indian in the men’s singles draw.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were ousted from the mixed doubles event.

Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-16 13-21 17-21 to be eliminated from the women’s doubles event.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round but it was curtains for the other Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy in the men’s doubles event.