Love-all: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap go from classy to elegant in post-wedding functions

Images from Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap’s wedding reception were posted on their social media handles. The badminton stars tied the knot on December 14 and Saina’s pic that she posted on Twitter of the couple took the internet by storm. After that, they hosted reception that was attended by the who’s who of Hyderabad. A number of those who couldn’t make it posted congratulatory messages on their own social media handles. Over the past several months, in the run-up to the marriage, the pair had posted a number of pictures of themselves inviting celebrities and seeking their blessings. Aside from the reception a number of pics have been doing the rounds of social media from the post-wedding cocktail party.

Saina had said in earlier in 2018 that her relationship with the Kashyap extends over the past decade. The 32-year-old Kashyap is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist badminton player and had reached a career-high ranking of 6th before injuries prompted a slowing down. He has won the Arjuna award and has indicated that he would be interested in going into coaching in the near future.

Saina, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the all-time greats in Indian badminton, winning a host of individual titles in an illustrious career including bronze medals at the Olympics and Asian Games and three Commonwealth Games golds. She became the first Indian woman to achieved the world no.1 ranking in 2015.

The couple have used badminton jargon on a number of occassions to describe the marriage in their social media posts. In the run-up they used the term ‘Match of the year.’ In her tweet on December 14, Saina said that it was the “best match of my life.” The venue of their reception used the term, “Love All.”

My best wishes to the lovely couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap @parupallik @NSaina pic.twitter.com/3XI3uJZ4w1 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) December 16, 2018

Saina said that their career was one of the main reasons why they didn’t think of marriage earlier. “The career that we pursue is very demanding. It is very important to win tournaments and we didn’t want to shift our focus by getting married earlier. A player needs treatment and attention just like a baby,” she said.

Saina also spoke about the possible changes to her life after marriage. “At home, I get everything without asking, but this will change once I get married. I will be equally responsible of doing things on my own. I didn’t want to rush things before the CWG and Asian Games. But now, we think we are ready for it and can manage things on our own,” she added.