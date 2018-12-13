Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap wedding: Preparations continue ahead of ‘big day’

India’s ace badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are all set to tie the knot on December 16 in Hyderabad. Ahead of their big day preparations have already begun with traditional ceremonies. Kashyap on Thursday posted a series of pictures on Instagram where he can be seen performing the rituals along with his family members.

He also shared a picture on Twitter, where he described his relationship with Nehwal as the ‘most epic match of the year.’ “As the pride of our nation get set to tie the knots, here’s bringing to you the most epic #matchoftheyear. Ace vs Ace. Stay tuned while we warm up the court for our star shuttlers with an interesting duel at @Novotelhyd #accorhotels #matchmadeatNovotel @NSaina @parupallik.”

Nehwal secured a gold medal earlier this year, while Kashyap finished top in Men’s singles event the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The shuttlers first met while they were training under Pullela Gopichand in 2005.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal in an interview to Times Of India had revealed the date of their marriage. She had then mentioned that the relationship goes over a decade back.

“We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches. In the competitive world that we live in, it is difficult to get close to someone. But somehow we both found it very easy to talk to each other, talk about our matches. The feeling gradually grew,” the Jakarta Asian Games bronze medallist said.

“But we didn’t think about marriage before. The career that we pursue is very demanding. It is very important to win tournaments and we didn’t want to shift our focus by getting married earlier. A player needs treatment and attention just like a baby. At home, I get everything without asking, but this will change once I get married. I will be equally responsible of doing things on my own. I didn’t want to rush things before the CWG and Asian Games. But now, we think we are ready for it and can manage things on our own,” she added.