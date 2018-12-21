Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap look stunning at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reception

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continued the festivities of their wedding with the reception featuring the who’s who from Bollywood on Thursday. The celebration took place at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai and in attendance were shuttlers and fellow newly weds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. Nehwal and Kashyap had married on Friday with the post-wedding cocktail on Saturday and reception on Sunday.

Nehwal posted a picture alongside the couple and husband Kashyap and captioned the picture, “Big big congratulations to both of u @priyankachopra and @nickjonas ☺️❤️… #NickYankaReception 👌”.

At Chopra and Jonas’ reception, many big stars from Bollywood made their appearance such as Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma. From the inside videos that emerged on social media from the gala affair was also of Chopra grooving to her hit number “Desi Girl” with husband Nick. The American singer’s hook step left ‘PeeCee’ in awe. Priyanka and Nick were wed on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur. Later, on December 4, a wedding reception was organised in New Delhi where the newlyweds got the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Wednesday, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra hosted a reception for the couple’s family members and media.

With the festivities behind them, Nehwal and Kashyap will shift focus from glittering attire and Sabyasachi to sports clothing with the Premier Badminton League getting underway on December 22. In the league, Saina will represent the North Eastern Warriors while Kashyap will be playing for Chennai Smashers. The league features some of the best shuttlers in the world.