Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap invite KT Rama Rao to wedding

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, who are set to tie the knot in December 2018, have started sending out invites for their wedding. Saina on Saturday shared a picture with Telangana MLA KT Rama Rao, inviting the politician to their reception.

Advertising

Many star couples have decided to get married this season with Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh getting married in Italy and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas planning a multi-cultural wedding, Saina and Parupalli have also decided to seal their love and are set to tie the knot on December 16 in Hyderabad.

Saina secured a gold medal earlier this year, while Kashyap finished top in Men’s singles event the 2014 Commonwealth Games. The shuttlers first met while they were training under Pullela Gopichand in 2005.

Saina had said that with the Premier Badminton League starting from 20th this month, December 16 is the only date that she is free to get married on. “I will get busy with the Premier Badminton League from December 20 and then qualifiers for the Tokyo Games will begin. So this was the only date that we had to get married,” Saina was quoted by Times of India.

Advertising

“We started travelling for bigger tours from 2007-08 onwards. We played tournaments together, trained together and slowly, started paying more attention to each other’s matches,” she added.

The wedding invites of the couple have gone viral on social media.