Thursday, August 09, 2018
Saina Nehwal out of top 10, Kidambi Srikanth at 8th spot in BWF ranking

Saina Nehwal dropped out of the top 10 while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places to eighth in the latest BWF singles rankings released on Thursday.

By: PTI | Published: August 10, 2018 12:43:42 am
Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal news, Saina Nehwal rankings, Saina Nehwal India, sports news, badminton, Indian Express Saina lost a place to be ranked 11th now. (Source: File)
Owing to their poor run of form at the Badminton World Championship, Saina Nehwal dropped out of the top 10 while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places to eighth in the latest BWF singles rankings released on Thursday.

Saina lost a place to be ranked 11th now. P V Sindhu, who clinched her second successive silver medal at the World Championship, remained static at the third spot. H S Prannoy, who also lost in the second round at Nanjing, remained steady at the 11th place.

A quarterfinal finish at the World championship saw B Sai Praneeth improved two places to the 24th place, while Sameer Verma dropped two places to world no 21st.

Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy made a massive jump of 12 places to be at the career-best ranking of 28th position. Satwik and Chirag Shetty also improved a couple of places to world no 23 in the latest men’s doubles ranking.

