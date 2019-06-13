Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth wish Lee Chong Wei ‘happy retirement’

Shuttlers and fans of the badminton community wished the Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei a ‘happy retirement’ after the former number one emerged with the news in an emotional press conference on Thursday.

Wei has had an illustrious career, with 348 weeks spent as world number one, and despite never winning a gold medal at the Olympics or finishing a season as world champion, the Malaysian shuttler has had a brilliant career. Wei, 36, suffered a cancer scare, and never successfully rehabilitating, was forced to drop out of contention from the Tokyo Olympics, which is less than a year away.

Here are the best reactions from the badminton fraternity to the big news:

Badminton legend and three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei 🇲🇾 announces retirement, ending a phenomenal 19-year career, following treatment for cancer. Thanks for the incredible memories, @LeeChongWei. pic.twitter.com/g8d770Mexw — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) 13 June 2019

Six-time Indonesia Open champions announced his retirement today. Thank you for your dedication to badminton world, a legend who inspires others. Wish you have great days ahead with beloved family @LeeChongWei. pic.twitter.com/bvH28GZ9wc — BADMINTON INDONESIA (@INABadminton) 13 June 2019

Goodbye, @LeeChongWei, and thanks for the memories. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/uqErbE1iE5 — BWF (@bwfmedia) 13 June 2019

In the press conference, Lee Chong Wei said, “My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years.”