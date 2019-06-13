Toggle Menu
Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth wish Lee Chong Wei ‘happy retirement’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/saina-nehwal-kidambi-srikanth-wish-lee-chong-wei-retirement-5778587/

Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth wish Lee Chong Wei ‘happy retirement’

The badminton fraternity reacted to Lee Chong Wei's retirement announcement on Thursday, asking him to take care of his health.

An emotional Lee Chong Wei during the press conference in which he announced his retrement. (Source: Reuters))

Shuttlers and fans of the badminton community wished the Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei a ‘happy retirement’ after the former number one emerged with the news in an emotional press conference on Thursday.

Wei has had an illustrious career, with 348 weeks spent as world number one, and despite never winning a gold medal at the Olympics or finishing a season as world champion, the Malaysian shuttler has had a brilliant career. Wei, 36, suffered a cancer scare, and never successfully rehabilitating, was forced to drop out of contention from the Tokyo Olympics, which is less than a year away.

Here are the best reactions from the badminton fraternity to the big news:

In the press conference, Lee Chong Wei said, “My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Lee Chong Wei breaks down while announcing retirement after cancer battle
2 P V Sindhu, Sameer Verma lose in dismal day for India at Australian Open
3 P V Sindhu, Sameer Verma make impressive starts at Australian Open