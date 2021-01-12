Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test corona positive in Thailand

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 12, 2021 10:31:01 am
Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy have returned positive in the third Covid-19 test in quarantine in Thailand. P Kashyap, as a close contact, has also been asked to head to the hospital.
The Indian shuttlers are in Bangkok for Thailand Open 2021 as badminton resumed ahead of the Olympics after a gap of almost 300 days. Tuesday marked the first round of the tournament but ace Indian shuttler Saina gave a walkover as she tested coronavirus positive.
