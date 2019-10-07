Saina Nehwal faces visa issues a week before Denmark Open

A week ahead of the Denmark Open, Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is facing visa issues as she sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs to resolve the matter. The Olympic bronze medalist in a tweet tagged S Jaishankar, the current External Affairs Minister, and wrote that her visa is yet to be processed and sought for immediate help.

“I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week,” Saina wrote in her tweet.

I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet . Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week . @DrSJaishankar @MEAQuery @DenmarkinIndia #danisadenmarkopen2019 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 7, 2019

The Denmark Open, a top BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

The 29-year-old Saina had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.