Swiss Open: Saina Nehwal exits in the second round

Updated: March 25, 2022 12:59:28 pm
Basel, Mar 25 (PTI) Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the Swiss Open after losing her women’s singles second round to lower-ranked Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia here.
The 23rd-ranked Indian could not maintain the consistency she showed in the first game to lose 21-17, 13-21, 13-21 against her 64th-ranked opponent on Thursday night.
However, four of her compatriots, including double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and World Championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth, progressed to the quarterfinals of their respective events.
