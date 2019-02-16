Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu in Senior Nationals final for second title in a row

Saina Nehwal on Saturday won her second consecutive and fourth overall Senior Nationals women’s single badminton title as she defeated PV Sindhu 21-18, 21-15 in the final in Guwahati.

The 28-year old Saina defended her title successfully as she took on rival Sindhu in the final. Whhile top seed Sindhu had a positive start, making the most of unforced errors by Saina and taking the first three points, the Indonesia Open champion found her groove and gave a fightback to make it 5-5.

Saina played an aggressive game, using her powerful smashes to keep Sindhu on the backfoot as she entered the mid-game break with a lead of a solitary point. The former World No. 1 went on to extend her lead after the first break, making it 15-11 as Sindhu made one unforced error after the other. Sindhu managed to win a point courtesy of a brilliant cross-court smash but then lost two points in a row because of misjudged shots, trailing 18-15.

.#BAI President @himantabiswa and Assam CM @sarbanandsonwal at the presentation ceremony with the WS winners as they received the medals and the lucrative cash-prizes. Winners: 3.25lacs

Runners-up: 1.7 lacs

Semi-finaliats: 62.5k#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/cWSF8NOtTP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 16 February 2019

The first game then had to be halted as some of the stadium lights went dim. It took a few minutes for the organisers to figure out and restore the lights while Sindhu could be seen complaining to the chair umpire. Sindhu returned to claim two back-to-back points and bridging the gap to just one point before Saina squashed her efforts by winning the game 21-18.

The second game started in a similar fashion with Sindhu taking the initial lead before Saina made a comeback to make it 5-5. The pressure was on Sindhu as she went into the second game interval trailing Saina 11-9, before the Commonwealth Games gold medallist extended her lead to 15-12. Saina defeated Sindhu for the third consecutive time as she succesfully defended her Senior Nationals title on Saturday.

In the men’s category, Sourabh Verma completed a hat-trick of titles, claiming the crown by defeating young Lakshya Sen in straight games.