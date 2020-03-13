Saina Nehwal battles the uncontrollables after All England ouster

Saina Nehwal (File Photo) Saina Nehwal (File Photo)

There have been a few Olympic heartbreaks that Saina Nehwal has dished out to some iconic names of the game over the last 12 years. In 2008, she went up against fourth seed Wang Chen of Hong Kong, then 31 – who had the most excellent crosscourt half smash – and dashed her Olympic hopes with an upset that shook up the badminton world. In 2012, she summarily dismissed Danish Tine Baun, 32 then, in the London quarterfinals. The young bouncing upstart of earlier was making the senior pros aware of the wear and tear of the body after punishing years on a badminton court.

Late on Wednesday, playing the first round of the All England where she reached the finals at her peak in 2015, Japanese Akane Yamaguchi dismantled Saina with the same disdain. It was 21-11, 21-8 in 28 minutes – and it pushed the Indian to battle uncontrollables like the Covid-19 outbreak, forced cancellations of tournaments and the creaking of her own bones. “The way she’s been performing in training I certainly expected a good match,” said husband P Kashyap who’s doubling up as her coach.

Though Health Minister HarshVardhan is personally looking into the matter, Saina faces the likelihood of being quarantined on her return home having travelled to Spain after February 15.

“There’s no clarity this moment. Just waiting for a day to get a clearer picture. We want to play and fight for our chance but it’s very stressful and confusing. If quarantined for two weeks, then anyway we can’t play India Open and Malaysia Open so not understanding our situation,” Kashyap explains, staying put in Birmingham, with an eye on the Swiss Open next week, and another on the quarantine rules that the government needs to strictly enforce.

Saina has the Swiss, India, Malaysia and Singapore Opens—and needs around 12,000 points from those four tournaments, after the crazyball Yamaguchi swatted her out. “Cancellations and quarantine have been on her mind for a few days .. all players’ minds for that matter, but the performance (against Yamaguchi) wasn’t for that reason for sure,” Kashyap says.

Going for the fourth Olympics in a terribly abrasive sport like badminton would be considered exceptional, though given its Saina with her single-minded focus, she’d want to be in a position to fight for a medal, not just turn up to play.

“She has been in good shape for the last 3-4 weeks but few niggles are troubling her all the time and she’s not able to find solutions for them… and then it’s hurting her mentally too,” Kashyap says, pointing to the extremities that clearly impeded her movement against Yamaguchi. “Shins and ankle got a little aggravated after arriving here,” he informs.

For someone whose game is built on fitness, not being able to push herself in training has added to her frustration. “It’s tough, considering the situation now. It’s been tough for her for over a year … every time she wanted to push a little bit, something has been stopping her,” Kashyap explains of the physical toll injuries take.

Volley of criticisms

Saina’s also been bombarded from many sides with criticism, each of which gets nastier and more personal when she loses on court. “The comments by her fans and all the people, it all hurts… no one knows the issues, so it’s very tough to cope,” he says trying to walk her through this phase of tentative body and vulnerable mind which Saina tends to hide behind her devil-may-care combative facade.

“When injuries were piling up in my career, I thought of quitting,” Kashyap says. Saina though will have to go through a very public downward slide – complete with unsolicited advice from trolls and a bizarre shaming of her injuries.

There are Twitter pleadings and visa kerfuffles with her fate in the hands of ministers. And then there’s the limbs that want to dominate opponents like before but don’t move like the glory days.

Brimming with hope in Beijing, medalling at London, over-training and retreating in tears at Rio, Saina would want to add Tokyo to her epilogue. It might start with being quarantined at home in India, because she travelled to Spain to desperately collect ranking points. Or start with reading the unwritten words on the sanitised walls of an isolation ward.

PTI adds: Sindhu in quarters, Lakshya bows out

Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the All England Championships women’s singles with a straight-game win over Sung Ji Hyun of Korea here on Thursday. The sixth-seeded Indian Olympic silver medallist won 21-19 21-15 in a round of 16 match that lasted 49 minutes. Sindhu next meets the winner of the round of 16 match between fourth-seeded Nozomi Okuhara of Japan and Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark.

Rising shuttler Lakshya Sen, however, was knocked out of tournament after losing in straight games to Victor Axelsen in the men’s singles. Lakshay went down to the world number seven Dane 17-21 18-21 in a hard fought second round battle which lasted 45 minutes. The 18-year old Indian, who won five titles last season, had defeated Hong Kong’s Cheuk Yiu Lee 17-21 21-8 21-17 in the opening round.

In the men’s singles, Parupalli Kashyap retired from his first-round contest against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito while B Sai Praneeth lost his match on Wednesday. Kashyap’s match lasted just one minute. He was trailing 0-3 when he decided to call it quits. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the second round.

