Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Badminton Live Score, Japan Open 2019 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming: Praneeth eyes final spot

Japan Open 2019 Semi-finals Badminton Live Score, Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Badminton Live Updates: Sai Praneeth recorded an easy win over Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto to reach the semifinals and the shuttler now remains the only Indian to remain in the competition after PV Sindhu got knocked out in her quarterfinal round against Indonesia Open champion Akane Yamaguchi. His 21-12 21-15 win over Sugiarto fetched him a clash against top seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the semifinals. hardly broke a sweat as he just took 36 minutes to clinch up the match.

Live Blog Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Badminton Live Score, Japan Open 2019 Semi-finals Live Score Streaming: 1st game: Praneeth 12-17 Momota A forehand wide from Sai Praneeth sees Momota taking a solid five-point lead in the opening game. 1st game: Praneeth 12-15 Momota Lovely drop shot set up the smash for Sai Praneeth as he wins a 20-shot rally to make it 12-15. Momota has, however, snatched the lead back and building well on it. 1st game: Praneeth 11-11 Momota A brilliant fightback from the Indian shuttler as he comes from 7-11 down to make it level at 11-11, winning four points on the trot. 1st game: Praneeth 7-11 Momota Kento Momota goes into the mid-game break with a lead of four points. Praneeth is winning some long rallies here but now needs to work on bridging the gap 1st game: Praneeth 5-6 Momota Momota snatches the lead from Praneeth, who began well with good placement and deft drop shots. 1st game: Praneeth 3-3 Momota Momota comes from 3-1 down to level the opening game at 3-3. A 45-shot rally, the longest so far, comes to an end in favour of Momota 1st game: Praneeth 3-1 Momota Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota in the semifinals is underway. Excellent placement with a down the line forehand sees Sai Praneeth take a 3-1 lead. Praneeth takes the court Sai Praneeth is on the court and warming up. Praneeth and Momota have a 2-2 head-to-head record but Sai's wins came way back in 2013. Praneeth up next With Okuhara beating Michelle Li to book final spot, Praneeth is up next to fight for the men's singles final spot. Japan Open semifinals Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Japan Open semifinals. Sai Praneeth, the only surviving Indian in the competition, takes on Kento Momota in the semifinals. Stay tuned for live score and updates