Toggle Menu
Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy eye good show at Canada Openhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/sai-praneeth-hs-prannoy-eye-good-show-at-canada-open-5809510/

Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy eye good show at Canada Open

The duo of Kidambi Srikanth and H S Prannoy would be looking to make impactful start when they start their campaign in Canada Open BWF Tour Super 100, on Tuesday.

All eyes will be on Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy as they start their Canada Open BWF Tour Super 100 campaign, beginning with the qualifiers, here Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Indian shuttlers, including B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy, will look to put their best foot forward when they start their campaign at the Canada Open BWF Tour Super 100, beginning with the qualifiers, here Tuesday.

While top stars such as P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will not be in action, the USD 75,000 tournament will see a number of Indian male shuttlers vying for honours and hoping to get back their rhythm as the second half of the season unfolds.
Praneeth, a 2017 Singapore Open champion, will look to lay his hands on a crown after coming close at the Swiss Open Super 300 event in March this year. He had lost in the finals to Shi Yuqi of China in the summit clash.

The second-seeded Indian, who last played at Australian Open almost a month back, has got a bye in the first round and will face the winner of USA’s Nicholas Robert Henson Waller and China’s Sun Fei Xiang to begin his campaign.

Prannoy too lost a lot of time this year battling gastroesophageal reflux disease which affected his performance. And as a result, his ranking has dwindled to world no 26.

Advertising

The 25-year-old Indian, a former top 10 player, also got a bye in the first round and will look to turn things around with a good show here.
Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap too looked in good touch this season, especially at the India Open, where he reached the semifinal. The sixth seed would hope to continue with a good touch.

Among others, national champion Sourabh Verma will square off against Turkey’s Emre Lale, while former world no 13 Ajay Jayaram meets a qualifier.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Young Lakshya Sen, in his first year on the senior circuit, will take on New Zealand’s Abhinav Manota in the opening round.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Improve fitness and stay injury free: Pullela Gopichand
2 Badminton Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth only Indian in top 10; PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal fall
3 ‘Sorry I didn’t deliver an Olympic gold’: Lee Chong Wei’s emotional post after retirement