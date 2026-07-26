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How Sai Praneeth ended India’s 36-year wait for a men’s singles Worlds medal

Seven years on, the 2019 Basel bronze medallist recalls the draw, the doubts and the self-belief that carried him past Ginting and Christie to end a wait dating back to Prakash Padukone

Sai Praneeth ended 36 years of wait for a medal after winning a bronze at the BWF World Championship. (CREDIT: Reuters/Facebook)Sai Praneeth ended 36 years of wait for a medal after winning a bronze at the BWF World Championship. (CREDIT: Reuters/Facebook)
Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJul 26, 2026 08:41 AM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 08:41 AM IST

Neither the 36-year wait for a men’s singles World Championship medal since Prakash Padukone, nor the fact that he had lost in the quarterfinals in 2018, weighed heavily on B Sai Praneeth ahead of the 2019 Basel World’s. He insists, seven years on, that keeping only the next step in mind helped him land a bronze, even as Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy followed in subsequent years. “It’s Jonatan Christie. I had a chance to beat him,” he would tell himself.

2019 will always be remembered for the PV Sindhu gold. But on an adjacent court, a classical strokemaker undaunted by past misses, unaffected even by the significance of its big picture, would track down the elusive medal. “Someone had to start, so I did,” he simply says.

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Shivani Naik, The Indian Express
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely... Read More

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