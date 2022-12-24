scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Russian Ivan Sozonov likely to be India’s badminton doubles coach at national camp

Sozonov to coach the next rung and development squad of juniors beyond Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Ivan Sozonov. (Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Russian former All England doubles champion Ivan Sozonov is under consideration for India’s badminton doubles foreign coach appointment at the national camp. The 33-year-old is likely to join at the start of the next financial year, and will mostly be responsible for the next rung and the development squad of juniors, beyond Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

India’s newest entrants into Top 5, Satwik – Chirag, however will continue to be coached by Danish Mathias Boe, who has steered them to a World Championship medal in what has been their best season up until now.

Sozonov, who reached out to BAI applying for the India job, will assume responsibility for the next pairings like Dhruv Kapila – MR Arjun and Krishna Prasad – Vishnuvardhan, as well as the crop of juniors bursting through the wings.

“He will be 24*7 rooted into the system, and given his good equation with Boe, will also coordinate to bring about uniformity in the program for the second rung plus juniors. Formalities will take some time, but we are positive about this working out and Sports Authority of India have given their go-ahead crucially,” a source said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

Boe has done a tremendous job, taking Satwik-Chirag to title wins this year and helping India win the Thomas Cup. However he cannot commit full-time to being around the next rung who needs dedicated and specific attention. It’s where Sozonov’s appointment can fill the missing link.

The Russian won the 2016 All England with partner Vladimir Ivanov, and the duo have been known for their flair, intensity and adaptable variety in their games. The duo have turned out for various teams in the Premier Badminton League, and share a good rapport with the Indian juniors.

While Mathias Boe has set the broad contours for elite training and sat for matches beyond Satwik-Chirag, it has become necessary to bring in more expertise with the burgeoning numbers. Both Dhruv-Arjun and Treesa Jolly – Gayatri Gopichand pairings are on the cusp of big Olympic qualification seasons where India would want two combinations to crack the Top 16 in men’s and women’s doubles to max out qualifications. Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto, plus Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan are also in the mix.

Advertisement

India’s rejigged mixed doubles pairs are still in nascent stages, and the likes of Sikki Reddy, Sai Prateek and Ishan Bhatnagar, will also need tactical shepherding. Sozonov is expected to help out with these burgeoning numbers.

Sozonov-Ivanov were European champions in 2014 as well as at Kyiv in 2021 albeit from a German walkover. He also was runners up at the Denmark Open in 2020.

Predominantly a net player setting up the attack for gigantic 6 foot 6 Ivanov, Sozonov, himself a 6 footer, was known for his variations and tactical acumen. Together the Russians reached a career-high of World No 7 in 2017.

Advertisement

India has had a series of effective foreign coaches from Malaysian Tan Kim Her to Indonesian Flandy Limpele, before Mathias Boe, more hands-on, opened up the possibility of a recently-retired international taking up a coaching job. While each coach contributed to India gaining in confidence in doubles, there was also a simultaneous acknowledgement that Indian coaches – Vijaydeep Singh and Arun Vishnu, were doing a fine job on the ground alongside Indonesian ace sparrers like Dwi.

“As such there was no urgency to bring in a foreign coach because the system was working well. But now Mathias will need to focus on Satwik-Chirag in a crucial qualification year, and we were also open to looking beyond Indonesians and Malaysians. But Sozonov should be a good addition,” the source said. Paperwork and permissions though might take a while, and given India’s past experiences, Sozonov can be said to be a done deal only after he actually lands here and begins work.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 04:13:15 pm
Next Story

Do you know about Baghdad’s historic book market where books remain out in the street at night?

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close