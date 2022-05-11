scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea Bangkok

The combo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi was no match to world number two pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan, going down 13-21 12-21 in 39 minutes.

By: PTI |
Updated: May 11, 2022 3:00:39 pm
An Seyoung in action. (BWF)

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was vanquished by world number four An Seyoung yet again as the Indian women’s badminton team suffered a demoralising 0-5 defeat against Korea in their final group D match of the Uber Cup Final on Wednesday.

After two successive wins against Canada and USA, it was a reality check for the young Indian team as it could not take a single game from the Koreans during the five-match tie. However, the defeat will not count much as India have already sealed a quarterfinal berth after ensuring itself a top-two finish in the group after two victories.
For Sindhu, it was a disappointing outing as she succumbed to her straight fifth loss to An Seyoung, losing 15-21 14-21 this time in a lopsided contest as India conceded an early 0-1 lead.

The combo of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi was no match to world number two pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan, going down 13-21 12-21 in 39 minutes. Aakarshi Kashyap then was sent packing 10-21 10-21 by world number 19 Kim Ga Eun as India surrendered the tie 0-3.

In the next two matches, Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Heeyong beat Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly 21-14 21-11, while Ashmita Chaliha lost 18-21 17-21 to Sim Yujin as Korea completed the 5-0 drubbing of India.
The Indian men’s team will face Chinese Taipei in group C of Thomas Cup Final later in the day.

