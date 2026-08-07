Rakshitha Sree, the shuttler beating India’s next big things

While Tanvi and Devika grab titles and headlines, the 19-year-old from Coimbatore has quietly built the game to challenge both

Written by: Shivani Naik
6 min readMumbaiUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Ranked 9th best in India and 49th in the world, Rakshitha Sree, the Hyderabad-based shuttler, training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy for many years, is awaiting her breakthrough.Ranked 9th best in India and 49th in the world, Rakshitha Sree, the Hyderabad-based shuttler, training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy for many years, is awaiting her breakthrough. (Credit: BAI)
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In the grand jostle of India’s next big thing in women’s singles badminton, Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma have taken the lead in 2026 with Super 300 titles. But there’s a hidden gem in 19-year-old Coimbatore teen Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, who enjoys a 4-0 head-to-head against Sharma and a 2-0 win-loss advantage over Sihag.

Ranked 9th best in India and 49th in the world, the Hyderabad-based shuttler, training at the Pullela Gopichand Academy for many years, is awaiting her breakthrough. “She needs that one big tournament with a title for her confidence. Maybe this is the week. The potential is enormous,” coach B Sai Praneeth said, after she defeated last week’s champion Tanvi Sharma at the Super 300 Korea Masters quarters. She plays the semis against compatriot Ashmita Chaliha on Saturday.

The 61-minute 18-21, 21-19, 21-18 battle wasn’t devoid of a psychological edge. Tanvi, playing her 8th match in two weeks, actually played better than she has against Rakshitha before. The Taipei Super300 winner took the opener from 8-13 down. And she did well to get into striking range, raising the ante from 13-15 down in the second to leading 17-16. But Rakshitha has that knack to impose her effortless stroke-making on a cliffhanging match. She played the decisive rallies better to tease out an escape and push a decider.

In the third, once again, Tanvi’s errors into the net – unforced but not entirely unprovoked – gave Rakshitha the 4-point surge to break the 15-all deadlock and race to the win. “I’m not concerned about Rakshitha’s win-losses in terms of her game. The game is there,” Sai Praneeth says, “what needs to get better is the body language when she is trailing.” The coach was happy with how she dealt with being behind in points against Japanese Manami Suizu on Thursday, and how she navigated the tricky, nervy endgame phase against Tanvi.

Sai Praneeth “She needs that one big tournament with a title for her confidence. Maybe this is the week. The potential is enormous,” coach B Sai Praneeth said, after she defeated last week’s champion Tanvi Sharma at the Super 300 Korea Masters quarters. (PTI)

“All these players are very young at 18/19. When they don’t get points on court, they get nervous, body language at a crucial level stoops. It will come with experience, even for Tanvi. I just tell Rakshitha to play simple. It’s easy for a coach to constantly say, but it’s tough for players,” he says of all the previous times Rakshitha hasn’t converted and fallen behind in the Indian race. “I just tell her, ‘be ready’ for the next point. 2/3 mistakes happen, it’s ok, not the end of the world. She has good strokes and power, decent speed. Tanvi’s negatives also came from pressure. Happens,” he explains.

Rakshitha has evolved into a player with an eclectic smash. It’s a power-hit, smoothly executed with deceptive menace. Coaches have consistently drilled into her the need to stay aggressive, something that doesn’t come easy to her. In comical precedent, Rakshitha would smash the shuttle, burying it in the court, turn around, and let out a belated, lame shriek prompted by the coaches. “I forget to yell sometimes,” she had once said.

Sai Praneeth understands and relates to the confidence deficit. “When she’s playing well, she has aggression. But if trailing, her irritation with the court drift would show on her face. So we are changing that. Every player gets annoyed; the trick is to not show it. I learnt late too,” he recalls with a laugh about transparent Indian faces giving away their dismay. “She needs to otherwise she will lose the next 2-3 points!” he says.

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9 Indian women find themselves in the Top 52, besides PV Sindhu, to make up one-fifth of the top tier. Their average age is 19. It’s meant Rakshitha has had to patiently watch teammates like Sharma hit the headlines, while she hasn’t made a deeper run yet, despite being rated high by coaches and beating peers in matchups.

Rakshitha will play the semis against compatriot Ashmita Chaliha on Saturday. (Express Photo) Rakshitha will play the semis against compatriot Ashmita Chaliha on Saturday. (Express Photo)

“It’s obvious she has felt disappointed with herself when you see others go on to win. It’s not about envying them but wondering why she isn’t getting wins. When Srikanth won, we would all wonder too, and that helped us raise our game. So, it’s good Tanvi, Unnati do well so Rakshitha ups her game too,” the coach says.

Rakshitha took a big call to move to Hyderabad for training, and her mother and sister shifted too. The talent was evident, but the temperament has taken time. Saturday semis will see two attacking Indians have a go, with Ashmita’s fine win over top seed Hina Akechi, another come-from-behind 20-22, 21-15, 21-19 win, where coach Park Tae Sang was in a state after she almost blew up a 18-11 lead in the decider.

Coaches for All-India matches

Ashmita vs Rakshitha was to be a Round 1 match, but two seeded pullouts shuffled the draw a day before the Korea Masters began. Since Rakshitha is not on the national team yet due to her lower ranking, Indian national coaches are permitted to sit for All-India matches – so Sai Praneeth and Park fetched up (for Tanvi), though they were absent when Shriyanshi Valishetty played Tanvi. Against Ashmita, it’ll once more be a battle of nerves, but also two of Indian badminton’s best smashing swerves.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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