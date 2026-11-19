Rakshitha Sree Ramraj, the prodigiously talented and tall shuttler from Coimbatore, caused the upset of the tournament defeating former Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-18, 24-22 in Round 2 of the Hong Kong Open, continuing the good year for India’s women’s singles.

The tall shuttler coached by Pullela Gopichand, left the Chinese wrong-footed repeatedly, using her prolific overhead deception to devastating effect.

“This is one of the biggest wins of my career so far. Chen Yufei is my biggest idol,” Rakshitha told the BWF. “And I still can’t believe I won against her. Can’t believe this is the biggest day if my badminton career. I know I’m not less than anyone. I can do better than this in future. Will try doing it continuously in upcoming tournaments,” she added.

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While the first set saw the Indian use high drops to pull Yufei to the front leave her repeatedly tangle-toed, her fast pushes harried the Chinese leaving the usually assured and footwork master, severely baffled.

The 19-year-old was down 4-7,but launched a fierce inquisition into Yufei’s footwork with her super drops. She strikes the shuttle early, like on a stick smash, and ensures it loops in a parabola that became a dizzying headache for Yufei.

The overhead deception was so loopy that the Chinese was exhausted trying to figure it first and then respond. She ended up netting it often.

Rakshitha possesses the power, but has spent long months building up aggression in her which doesn’t come easy to the mild mannered Tamilian. But Gopichand has studied Chen Yufei’s game very minutely and rates it very high too. Rakshitha, the frame-alike of PV Sindhu, albeit shorter by few inches, was thence trained in controlled attacks. Rahul Yadav and later former World’s medallist B Sai Praneeth have overseen her program, but Gopichand and Guru Saidutt tend to coach courtside.

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She used the cross court flat smash extensively against Yufei on her forehand flank. But what really helped secure the win was her easy body defense and ability to read the courtcraft helped by the coach.

She was 12-17 down in the second, but worked her way back adeptly drawing out errors, making Yufei nervous and whipping the winners when needed. Yufei dragged it till 22-22, but Rakshitha never let go of her resolve to secure perhaps the second-biggest women’s singles win for Indians after Ashmita Chalihas over Akane Yamaguchi.

“Actually I was preparing for the third game. I just didn’t want to give ip so easy. Was trying to not lose so easy. Because she is so senior. I had nothing to lose. I just kept trying even when she was leading. And last it worked out well that I was able to cover the lead pretty good,” she said.

Rakshitha however cracked Chen Yufei who no other Indian has this year.

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“Very happy that I had a very good match against her. And I’m very happy that whatever I played worked out really well. I just didn’t give up any time. I was just free. Playing all my strokes. Happy that all my strokes were going good. It was an advantage for me because my attack is really good and it went very well for me,” Rakshitha told BWF.