PV Sindhu’s father raises objection to former coach Kim Hyun’s ‘heartless’ jibe

World Champion PV Sindhu and her former South Korean badminton coach Kim Ji Hyun are embroiled in a fresh controversy after Kim allegely called the Indian badminton star as ‘heartless’.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana, an ex-volleyball player, jumped to his daughter’s defence and objected to coach Kim’s commments which was telecasted on a Korean YouTube channel.

It may be recalled here that Kim, who joined the Indian team in March last year, worked with Sindhu and led her to the world title in August. However, she quit immediately after the tournament, citing her husband’s ill health.

“We were not at all aware that she is sick. No one informed Sindhu how she was. When Kim did not turn up for practice, Sindhu called her and asked why she did not come and when she will be back. Sindhu was not aware of the seriousness of the sickness. Do you think she would not have rushed to the hospital if she had known how sick Kim was?” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

“My daughter gave due credit to her. Wherever she went after the title, she never forgot to laud the contribution of Kim and other coaches. But it is sad that this is happening,” he added.

