PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina Nehwal returns

Top Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the Thailand Open but compatriot Saina Nehwal will return to the circuit in the BWF Super 500 event here after missing out back-to-back tournaments.

Sindhu, who reached the final in Indonesia Open but lost in the Japan Open quarterfinals last week, will not take the court in the Thailand Open main draw, which begins on Wednesday.

She had lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in both the previous tournaments. The reasons for her withdrawal from the event here are not clear yet.

Saina, seeded seventh, will open her women’s singles campaign against a qualifier on Wednesday. She was forced to withdraw from both the Indonesia and Japan Open on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma notched up a straight game win but compatriot Ajay Jayaram made an exit in the qualification round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Sourabh beat Kantawat Leelavechabutr of Thailand 21-18 21-19 but Jayaram lost to Zhou Ze Qi of China 16-21 13-21 in the opening round matches of the qualifiers. Sourabh now meets Zhou for a place in the main draw.