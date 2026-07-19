PV Sindhu wins maiden Japan Open title, downs Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-17 in final

PV Sindhu ended a 19-month drought for a tour title on Sunday, beating world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi on her home turf to clinch her maiden Japan Open title in Tokyo.

Initially finding herself trailing behind the Japanese in the opening game, Sindhu rallied back to clinch the title 21-14, 21-17. It is the former world champion’s first tour-level triumph since clinching the Syed Modi International title at home in December 2024.

ALSO READ | Sindhu ‘definitely a threat’ for World Championships, LA 2028: Gopichand

The win marked her first Super 750 Series title win and biggest win in seven years since clinching the World Championships title in 2019.