PV Sindhu wins maiden Japan Open title, downs Yamaguchi 21-14, 21-17 in final

PV Sindhu ended a 19-month drought for a tour title on Sunday, beating world No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi on her home turf to clinch her maiden Japan Open title in Tokyo.
Initially finding herself trailing behind the Japanese in the opening game, Sindhu rallied back to clinch the title 21-14, 21-17. It is the former world champion’s first tour-level triumph since clinching the Syed Modi International title at home in December 2024.
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The win marked her first Super 750 Series title win and biggest win in seven years since clinching the World Championships title in 2019.
The 31-year-old Sindhu, who had prevailed over an injured Chen Yufei in the semi-final, was meeting Yamaguchi for the 30th time in her career.
Yamaguchi had retired a set down earlier at Malaysia this year, but entered the contest on the back of a fine streak over Sindhu, winning 7 of their last 10 completed matches. However, the Indian extended her slender lead in the tie to 16-14 with a win in her first finals appearance at the tournament.
At the World Championships starting next month in Delhi, Sindhu will lead India’s campaign.
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