Sunday, July 17, 2022

PV Sindhu clinches Singapore Open title

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham. 

By: PTI | Singapore |
Updated: July 17, 2022 1:29:08 pm
PV SindhuPV Sindhu. (File)

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China’s Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women’s singles final, on Sunday.

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

This was her third title of the season — having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open — and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.

