PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi: 8-0 record against China ends in Delhi

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu plays against China's Wang Zhi Yi during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India on Thursday. Dec. 20, 2026. (Express Photo | Gajendra Yadav)

PV Sindhu walked into the IG Indoor Stadium in New Delhi with an unblemished 8-0 record against Chinese shuttlers at the World Championships. Eighty-eight minutes later, the Indian shuttler stood aghast, world No. 5 Wang Zhi Yi finding a precise drop into the front court to win 21-11, 19-21, 21-17.

The drop didn’t just end that record. It also ended Sindhu’s pursuit of a sixth World Championship medal, in front of her home crowd.

“I am disappointed and sad about it. I should have converted the match, it was a close one,” Sindhu said after the match.

She kept a brave face through it, but the loss will sting all the more for how close she came to winning.