BWF World Championships 2019 Quarter-Finals Live Score: PV Sindhu in action against Tai Tzu Ying

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Quarter Finals Live Score Updates: In December, PV Sindhu upset the-then World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying at the BWF World Tour Finals. Eight months later, the Rio Olympic silver medalist meets the Chinese Taipei star again at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Friday in the women’s singles quarterfinals. The Indian world No 5 also stares at a staggering 4-10 trailing record against Tai Tzu in their career match-offs.

In the other match, Sai Praneeth, who reached the finals at Swiss Open this year, hopes a semifinal berth as he takes on Indonesian Jonatan Christie, seeded fourth and the reigning Asian Games champion. He dished out a superlative performance to stun world no. 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and progress to the quarterfinals. Sindhu and Praneeth are the only two Indian shuttlers remaining in the competition.