BWF World Championships 2019 Quarter-Finals Live Score: PV Sindhu in action against Tai Tzu Ying

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Quarter Finals Live Score Updates: In December, PV Sindhu upset the-then World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying at the BWF World Tour Finals. Eight months later, the Rio Olympic silver medalist meets the Chinese Taipei star again at the BWF World Championships in Basel, Switzerland on Friday in the women’s singles quarterfinals. The Indian world No 5 also stares at a staggering 4-10 trailing record against Tai Tzu in their career match-offs.
In the other match, Sai Praneeth, who reached the finals at Swiss Open this year, hopes a semifinal berth as he takes on Indonesian Jonatan Christie, seeded fourth and the reigning Asian Games champion. He dished out a superlative performance to stun world no. 8 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and progress to the quarterfinals. Sindhu and Praneeth are the only two Indian shuttlers remaining in the competition.
Sindhu 3-5 Tai Tzu
The match between Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying is underway with a neck-to-neck battle going between both the players. Sindhu is currently trailing by 2 points as the score read Sindhu 3-5 Tai Tzu.
Sindhu vs Tai Tzu about to get underway
The Women's single match between PV Sindhu and World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying is about to get underway. Both the players have arrived at the court and are currently interacting with the officials.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the clash of the BWF World Championships quarterfinal matches between PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying and Sai Praneeth vs Jonatan Christie. The World No 2 from Chinese Taipei stands in the Sindhu's path of securing a fifth World Championship medal. Praneeth, on the other hand, will hope to repeat his pre-quarters heroics against his Indonesian opponent. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!