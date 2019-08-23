BWF World Championships: Tricky Tai Tzu-Ying test awaits PV Sindhu in quarters

PV Sindhu will need to prey upon Tai Tzu Ying’s desperation to win a World Championship title and crowd her way through sustained pace and power-stroking if she wants to get past her arch-rival in the quarterfinals at the Basel World Championships. The World No 2 from Chinese Taipei stands in the Indian’s path of securing a fifth World Championship medal, which could tie her at an all-time highest of 5 with Chinese double Olympic champ Zhang Ning (1 G, 2 S, 2 B). Sindhu has two silvers from the last two editions and as many bronzes, since starting in 2013.

Advertising

The Indian world No 5 also stares at a staggering 4-10 trailing record against Tai Tzu in their career match-offs. However, Sindhu has beaten Tai Tzu at the 2016 Olympics as well as the 2018 World Tour Finals.

Tai Tzu who has dropped ample hints that she’ll consider retiring after the Tokyo Olympics given the pressures of intense training on her body, is also looking for her first World title – not unlike Sindhu. However, Sindhu, who has four medals in her kitty, has the ability to lift her game when necessary.

With Akane Yamaguchi ousted and Carolina Marin absent, this could be a fine chance for the Indian to go the distance. However, she runs into possibly the toughest player on the circuit to beat. Sindhu won her first two matches in straight sets and looks sharp and mentally fresh – especially after her brutal show against American Beiwen Zhang who she shredded in September 2 in the course of a 34-minute 21-14, 21-6 pre-quarters win.

Advertising

Tai Tzu, on the other hand, is a stratospheric challenge with her mix of split-second deceptive athenaeum and ability to rush time and pick points in a flurry, once she gets going. Sindhu saw the worst of it at the Asian Games final when she was blitzed even before she could gather her wits.

However, she holds the Olympics edge over Tai Tzu. At Rio in a pre-medal round, Sindhu had loomed large for Tai Tzu and peppered her with swift, power smashes from vantage and left her blinking at how quickly she was packed off.

Tai Tzu would take that exit to heart, strengthen her game, rise to World No 1 but the World title would evade her persistently – stopped last year by He Bingjiao, the Chinese.

Tai Tzu, who once appeared, invincible, has dropped from the No 1 perch after losing five matches this year, allowing Sindhu peek into her invincibility after a three-setter last Tour finals. She was said to be nursing an injury then, although she subsequently proved she can be tripped. Sindhu herself in the middle of a quiet season though will need a quick start and to purge her errors if she fancies beating Tai Tzu.

Tai Tzu was on tenterhooks at 24-22, 24-22 against Kim Ga Eun, but will be on her toes knowing the entire extent of the threat that Sindhu poses to her Worlds aspirations. Both are keen on the title in Tokyo in a year’s time. Both crave for the World Championships.

Saina slips up

Still not a 100 percent fit – she had stomach issues and a wrist injury and had to take injections to bring down the inflammation on the wrist – Saina Nehwal made one of the quickest exits from the Worlds of her long, stunning career. Though medal-shy in her early years, Nehwal had managed to pick silver (2015) and bronze (2017) from the Worlds and had a string of quarterfinals.

However, she frittered two match points against Danish upstart Mia Blechfeldt who would’ve reminded Saina of her own early days, showing grit and fight, and an attacking game that eventually the Indian lost 21-15, 25-27, 21-12 in 72 minutes. It was the middle game – and the way it stretched – that finally had a bearing on Saina’s spirit as she deflated after being dragged into a decider.

There was both glimpses of an older Saina – as the scores went to deuce throughout Set 2: both level at 4-all, 7-all, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, right through till 25-all.

Saina tried her hardest to close out the match – snatching two points from 18-20 down to level and then command two match points, which showed she’s got more than warhorse’s fight left in her. But her inability to drive the knife in against the spirited young Dane also pointed to problems that will persist in the coming year as she heads into her fourth Olympics. The Indian trailblazer of course has bronze from London but will hope Tokyo wipes out the painful memories of her Rio injury.

Against Mia, Saina could just not jog her grit back in the third set, and ended up exiting before the quarters for a rare time in a decade. Dragged into fast rallies in the third, Saina will need to go back to the drawing board and devise ways to deal with the third set challenge as her opponents will come at her fast and hard.

Srikanth struggling

Kidambi Srikanth meanwhile continued to have a torrid time at the World Championship – and after two three-setter escapes when he lost the opening set, he just couldn’t summon enough strength to do it all over again, going down 21-14, 21-13 to Thai Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Srikanth is bleeding confidence heavily after failing to title for a long time. As such, titles on the circuit can become secondary if you do well in the biggies – Worlds, Asiad, Olympics. But the pressure is mounting on Srikanth to deliver owing to his losses to all and sundry. The Thai though is a quality player, and it’ll be Srikanth’s indifferent response that’ll hurt his fans.

Having said that, Srikanth is far too good a player for anyone to lose hopes on him. Also, India is hardly China with a dozen players operating at the highest (title-winning level), so Srikanth will firmly stay in the picture heading into the Olympics, though Sai Praneeth leads the race currently.

Sindhu hardly had a big title to her name before going into Rio but the two Worlds medals were enough indication of her ability to pull out big wins. Srikanth, though he looks lost and clueless mostly, will need to back himself – for there’s no dearth of others backing him. But it’s a long road of intense hard work up ahead for the 26-year-old – and he’ll know what he needs to reconstruct a season like 2017.

Having said that, the year immediately after Olympics often sees several players hibernate even when active on the circuit officially. Srikanth has the quality and just as well that the race to Tokyo will keep him hungry.

Tough luck for Prannoy

HS Prannoy put Kento Momota in a real spot of bother in his opening game. But the 21-19, 21-12 defeat would only magnify what he needs to do, the distance he has to cover before he can turn giant-kills into something more substantial like a medal. He admitted that he would need to work on his fitness considerably.

Still, he stayed on Momota’s case for the entirety of the first game but just didn’t have enough fuel to repeat the same against the metronome once again.

“First game was good from my side, except maybe a couple of crucial mistakes at 15 and 17 or 19. Could’ve gone either way,” he later said. Overall he was happy with how his body held up and how his stroke-making progressed.

He admitted that his inability to close out the first despite getting to 19-19 played on his mind in the second – a crucial area to improve, as he can dwell far too long and impede his game later in matches. “Physically also it was getting tiring in the second game,” he added.

Momota’s left-handed attack seemed to trouble him – the angles on which the strokes came, the extra movement needed to cover them and the resultant tiredness. “You need to be really fast or be more skillful than the other guy.”

Prannoy’s attack was impressive with down the line smashes, even as he picked most of Momota’s smashes himself. Momota’s sharp (southpaw) crosscourt drops, however, seemed to eat into his energy, as he had to take that extra stride to his backhand crosscourt. “Those were a little disturbing because you know it’s coming but you still have to run extra. Probably it affects after a 50-minute match,” he said.

Advertising

Prannoy conceded physically he needs to work more. “I’m happy in the last one week there’ve been some good changes in training. Probably if we can do that in the next couple of months it’ll be good,” he ended.