PV Sindhu beats Soniia Cheah in straight sets to sail into semis

PV Sindhu cruised into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open after beating Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah 21-17, 21-13 in the quarterfinals on Friday. Sindhu, the number two seed, completed the rout in 26 minutes as Cheah had no answers to her dominant performance. Sindhu will now face Gregorian Mariska of Indonesia tomorrow. While the first game was a close fought contest, in the second Sindhu overpowered her opponent with six straight points to romp to victory.

Earlier, India’s campaign in Bangkok was culled of members with Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa, HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy all bowing out on Thursday.