PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, Thailand Open Badminton Live Streaming: Sindhu takes on Okuhara in final

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final Live Streaming: PV Sindhu carried on her strong form against Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to make her entry into the final of Thailand Open. She had to fight her way back after losing the second game, but did it all so efficiently. In the penultimate clash, Sindhu will face a familiar opponent in Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. The two have faced each other on 10 occasions before, with each taking the win 5 times. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu takes on Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the Thailand Open.
Live Blog
Thailand Open Badminton Live, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score and Updates
Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu advanced into the women’s singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Saturday. The second-seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour. In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed. The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.
(Source: PTI)
The results so far:
Mixed Doubles: Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja beat Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock 21-12, 21-12
Men's Doubles: Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda beat Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe 21-17, 21-19
Women's Doubles: Greysia Polli/Apriyani Rahayu beat Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi 21-13, 21-10
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand Open Badminton on this final day. PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will face off in the women's singles final which is the last and final match of the tournament.