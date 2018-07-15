PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, Thailand Open Badminton Live Streaming: Sindhu takes on Okuhara in final

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final Live Streaming: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara.

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu advanced into the women’s singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Saturday. The second-seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour. In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown, Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed. The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.

(Source: PTI)