Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals Live Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara: When and where to watch Sindhu’s quarters match

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open 2019 Quarter Finals Badminton Live Streaming: Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu fought hard to progress to the women’s singles quarterfinals of Indonesia Open where she takes on third seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara. The two shuttlers continue their rivalry in the last-eight round of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament. Sindhu, seeded fifth, had to dig deep into her reservoir of experience as she slugged it out for 62 minutes to beat unseeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 17-21 21-11 in a second-round encounter. Sindhu remains the lone Indian survivor in the competition after Kidambi Srikanth’s exit.

When are PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals will take place on July 19, 2019.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals take place?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals will be played in Jakarta.

What time is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals take place?

PV Sindhu’s match against Nozomi Okuhara in the quarterfinals will take place around 3pm. It is the second last match of the day and the start time depends on the time taken by previous matches.

Which TV channels will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Quarter Finals live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.