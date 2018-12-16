PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Streaming BWF World Tour Finals: When and where to watch, BWF World Tour Finals title clash

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Streaming BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu on Saturday clinched a 21-16 25-23 win over Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon to progress into the summit clash of the World Tour Finals. The 23-year-old, who finished runner-up at the last edition, will clash with Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. Despite being clubbed in a very tight group, Sindhu made her way to the finals after securing an impressive win over world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and USA’s Beiwen Zhang.

The Rio Olympics silver medalist had last month pulled out of the prestigious Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 stating that she wanted more time to focus on the BWF World Tour finals. Her opponent Okuhara, who had defeated Sindhu at the World Championship final last year, beat Yamaguchi in the semifinals.

When is PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals match will take place on December 16, 2018.

Where will PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash take place?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash will be played in Guangzhou, China.

Which TV channels will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash?

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Tour Finals title clash live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.