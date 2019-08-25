PV Sindhu makes history after winning gold at BWF World Championships

PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 to win the BWF World Championships 2019 in Basel on Sunday, and the elusive gold medal after having to settle for silver in the last two years. The 24-year-old also became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Jeez, that gold medal was worth the wait. @Pvsindhu1 completes a full set of medals with a complete destruction of Okuhara. Class above the rest #WorldChampion pic.twitter.com/V1cHeidBrV — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 25, 2019

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a win over the same opponent. The match lasted for just 38 minutes in what was a show of sheer dominance and power by the towering 24-year-old Indian.

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal — joint-most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China — to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

(with PTI inputs)