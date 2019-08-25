BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final Live Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara: When and where to watch Sindhu’s title clash

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Final Live Streaming: PV Sindhu is one win away from an elusive World Championships gold after entering a third successive final. The 24-year-old Olympic silver medallist outclassed World No. 3 and All England Champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal. The Indian shuttler now takes on Japan’s World No. 4 Nozomi Okuhara in the summit showdown on Sunday. Two years ago, Okuhara had robbed off the Indian the title after an epic battle that went down as one of the greatest contests in badminton history. The third-seeded Okuhara outlasted former world champion Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, seeded 7th, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal.

When is BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara is on Sunday, August 25.

Where is BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara is taking place in Basel, Switzerland.

What time is the BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will take place after 4pm IST. It is the second final of the day and her match timings depend on how much time the women’s doubles final gets over in.

Where can I watch BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

BWF World Badminton Championships Final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara can be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also follow live score and updates of the title clash here at IndianExpress.com.