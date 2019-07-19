PV Sindhu vs Okuhara Badminton Live Score Streaming, Indonesia Open 2019 Quarter Finals Live Score:

Indonesia Open 2019 Quarter Finals Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Okuhara Badminton Live Updates: Lone Indian flagbearer left at the Indonesian Open Super Series, PV Sindhu takes on Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, seeded third, in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Friday. Despite her third win over World No. 13 Mia Blichfeldt in the second round, it wasn’t a cakewalk for Sindhu, who is seeded fifth. She fought hard to progress to the last eight, as she slugged it out for 62 minutes to beat unseeded Mia of Denmark 21-14 17-21 21-11. Meanwhile, Okuhara defeated Sonia Cheah in straight games. It’s the 15th meeting between the 2017 World Championships finalists with the rivalry tied at seven wins each.

Sindhu remains the lone Indian surviving in the competition after Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in straight games by Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus 21-17, 21-19 in 39 minutes. Top seeds Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang eliminated Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy 21-14, 21-11 in 33 minutes as India’s mixed doubles campaign came to an end too. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were also knocked out by top seeds Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo.