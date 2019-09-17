China Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and where is PV Sindhu vs Li Xuerui?

China Open Badminton 2019 Live Score Streaming: PV Sindhu is all set to spearhead the Indian contingent at the China Open World tour Super 1000 tournament commencing on Tuesday. Sindhu who is currently world no. 5 ended India’s anticipation for gold at the world championship held at Basel, Switzerland last month. She achieved the groundbreaking landmark after her third successive final appearance.

Life for Sindhu after grabbing the historic gold has changed and encompasses felicitations and recognition. However, now she will have to quickly turn her attention back to badminton as she remains the country’s best bet at the China Open. The 24-year-old player from Hyderabad will launch the campaign against China’s Li Xuerui, a former Olympic gold medallist and World No.1.

Since then, Sindhu has managed to stay in the high ranks of international badminton, while Li has been dealing with a career-threatening knee injury that she suffered at the Rio Olympics. The Chinese player is currently ranked 20th but has a 3-3 record against Sindhu. Earlier this year, Sindhu had beaten Li at the Indonesia Masters and if she continues to block the hedges, she is likely to face Canada’s Michelle Li who hasn’t been able to beat the Indian since 2014.

When will the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 be played?

The match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 will be played on Tuesday, September 17.

Where is the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 being played?

The match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 is taking place at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium in Changzhou, China.

What time will the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 begin?

The match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 will start at around 6.30 pm.

Which channels will broadcast the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019?

The match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I live stream the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019?

The live streaming of the match between PV Sindhu and Li Xuerui at China Open 2019 will be available on Jio TV app.