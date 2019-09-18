China Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Li Xuerui Live Score: PV Sindhu wins first game, second game underway

China Open 2019 Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Li Xuerui Badminton Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will aim to replicate her World Championships form when she kicks off her campaign in the China Open 2019 on Wednesday. The World no 5 will lock horns with China’s Li Xuerui in her first match. The Indian shuttler will go into the contest as favorites looking at her current form. Li, on the other hand, is currently ranked 20, but still has a 3-3 record against the Indian. The World no 5 had defeated Li at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.
Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal suffered a first-round defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Indian shuttler lost 10-21, 17-21 to World No. 19, in just 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.
Sindhu dominates!
Li Xuerui is having difficulties in tackling Sindhu's cross-court returns. The Indian is not doing much but combining her game with cross-court returns and drops right at the net. The Chinese, on the other hand, looks exhausted, especially while changing direction as she is now trailing 15-10.
Sindhu bounces back!
Despite having a great second game, Sindhu has managed to bounce back here. First, she settles the score at 6-6, but the Chinese once again takes the lead with a stunning smash right at Sindhu's body. However, the second time she tries that it goes and hits the net. SINDHU 7-7 LI (2nd game)
Li Xuerui starts second game on a positive note
It's a must-win situation for Li Xuerui and she starts the second game on a positive note. She has taken a three-point lead here as Sindhu trails 6-3. Can the Chinese outplay Sindhu in the second game?
Sindhu wins 1st game!
LI saves four-game points but finally crumbles in front of Sindhu's powerful cross-court smash. It was a brilliant contest between both the players and Sindhu finally managed to win it 21-18.
Sindhu finally gets into the groove
PV Sindhu finally gets into the groove as she dominates her opponent, leaving her with no chance. There was a bit of worry for the Indian, but now she sits comfortably with a 5-point lead. SINDHU 20-15 LI (1st game)
Neck-to-neck battle!
After a 22 shot rally, Sindhu drops another point as her return hits the net and falls on her side. Sindhu had coupled the rally with some impressive smashes but that didn't deter the Chinese from securing the point. However, at this stage, Sindhu has again regained a lead of 3 points. SINDHU 15-12 LI (1st game)
Li Xuerui bounces back!
A great comeback by the Chinese as she has now cut down the lead by just 1 point. Remember she was trailing 6-2, but after an impressive show, she managed to reduce the lead. SINDHU 10-9 LI (1st game)
Sindhu has 4 points lead
Sindhu has gathered a four-point lead but her opponent is making her toil for the points. The first rally of the match and Sindhu drops it near the net, and follows it with a smash. However, her cross-court smash goes wide as Li Xuerui gets the point. SINDHU 6-2 LI (1st game)
Sindhu starts strong!
Li Xuerui starts the proceedings here at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium. But Sindhu starts strong as she gathers the opening two points in the first game.
Both the players have arrived at the court and the match will start in a few minutes.
