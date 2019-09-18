China Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Li Xuerui Live Score: PV Sindhu wins first game, second game underway

China Open 2019 Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Li Xuerui Badminton Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will aim to replicate her World Championships form when she kicks off her campaign in the China Open 2019 on Wednesday. The World no 5 will lock horns with China’s Li Xuerui in her first match. The Indian shuttler will go into the contest as favorites looking at her current form. Li, on the other hand, is currently ranked 20, but still has a 3-3 record against the Indian. The World no 5 had defeated Li at the Indonesia Masters earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal suffered a first-round defeat against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan. The Indian shuttler lost 10-21, 17-21 to World No. 19, in just 44 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.