Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu in action in semifinal

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu will be in action in Thailand Open. (Source: File)

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the women’s singles semifinals after knocking out Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in straight games at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Friday. The second seeded Indian continued her consistent performance with a 21-17 21-13 win over world no 35 Soniia in a 36-minute clash. The world no 3 Indian will next face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The drift in the hall created troubles for both the shuttlers who struggled with the length of their strokes. Sindhu was erratic initially and the result was Soniia led 11-7 at the first interval.

(Source: PTI)