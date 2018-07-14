Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: PV Sindhu in action in semifinal

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sndhu has been in tremendous form in Thailand Open and she has managed to make her way into the semifinal after knocking out Soniia Cheah in straight games 21-17, 21-13. The Indian star shuttler will now face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the semifinal of the Thailand Open, as she looks to reach the final of the competition. Catch Live score and updates as PV Sindhu competes in the semifinal of the Thailand Open.
Thailand Open Badminton Live Score, Live Streaming: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the women’s singles semifinals after knocking out Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in straight games at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Friday. The second seeded Indian continued her consistent performance with a 21-17 21-13 win over world no 35 Soniia in a 36-minute clash. The world no 3 Indian will next face Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The drift in the hall created troubles for both the shuttlers who struggled with the length of their strokes. Sindhu was erratic initially and the result was Soniia led 11-7 at the first interval.
(Source: PTI)
PV Sindhu is set to take on Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the semifinal of the Thailand Open. She has been in excellent form throughout the tournament and she got past Soniia Chea in the quarterfinals in straight games to reach here. Can she reach the final?