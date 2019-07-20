Toggle Menu
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Score, Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming: Sindhu eyes final spothttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/badminton/pv-sindhu-vs-chen-yufei-indonesia-open-2019-semi-finals-live-score-streaming-5839126/

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Score, Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming: Sindhu eyes final spot

Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Badminton Live Score Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Score Streaming Updates: PV Sindhu eyes the final spot as she takes on Chen Yufei in the women's singles semifinals in Jakarta on Saturday.

Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei: Sindhu eyes final spot

Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Updates: Left as the only surviving Indian shuttler in the Indonesia Open Super Series, PV Sindhu takes on World No. 3 Chen Yufei in the semifinals of women’s singles on Saturday. Despite a hard-fought battle in the second round, ace shuttler came out strong in her quarterfinal match against favourite Nozomi Okuhara on Friday, beating the Japanese 21-14, 21-7. Sindhu plays the sixth match out of the ten semifinals in all the categories on Saturday, hoping that her title drought this year comes to an end with this tournament.

Chen Yufei, meanwhile, is the only Chinese to have come this far in the tournament (both men’s and women’s singles competitions) having beaten American Zhang Beiwen, 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in the quarter-final. The World No. 3 has faced Sindhu a total of seven times in her career and presently trails the head-to-head battle 3-4.

Live Blog

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Score, Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming:

Sindhu up next

Sindhu to take court next. The semi-final between PV Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei will be up once the women's doubles semi-final concludes. 

Indonesia Open semifinals LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PV Sindhu's semifinal clash in women's singles of Indonesia Open as she takes on World No. 3  Chen Yufei with eyes on the final spot. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the semi clash

P V Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of the Indonesia Open after beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the women's singles event here on Friday. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, seeded fifth, hardly had to break a sweat as she posted a comfortable 21-14 21-7 win over the third seeded Japanese shuttler in just 44 minutes. She took little time to get into the groove and once she broke away from tied 6-6, there was no looking back for the shuttler from Hyderabad.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indonesia Open Badminton 2019 Semi-Finals Live Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei: When and where to watch Sindhu in semifinal action
2 Vanakkam badminton: Tamil Nadu a sleeping giant beginning to stir
3 Indonesia Open 2019 Quarter Finals Highlights: PV Sindhu defeats Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7