PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Score, Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score Streaming: Sindhu eyes final spot

Indonesia Open 2019 Semi-Finals Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Badminton Live Updates: Left as the only surviving Indian shuttler in the Indonesia Open Super Series, PV Sindhu takes on World No. 3 Chen Yufei in the semifinals of women’s singles on Saturday. Despite a hard-fought battle in the second round, ace shuttler came out strong in her quarterfinal match against favourite Nozomi Okuhara on Friday, beating the Japanese 21-14, 21-7. Sindhu plays the sixth match out of the ten semifinals in all the categories on Saturday, hoping that her title drought this year comes to an end with this tournament.

Chen Yufei, meanwhile, is the only Chinese to have come this far in the tournament (both men’s and women’s singles competitions) having beaten American Zhang Beiwen, 21-14, 17-21, 21-16 in the quarter-final. The World No. 3 has faced Sindhu a total of seven times in her career and presently trails the head-to-head battle 3-4.