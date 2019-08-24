BWF World Championships 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score: PV Sindhu wins first game 21-7

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Quarter Finals Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth enter the semifinals, assuring India of two medals at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2019. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu is contending to become the greatest Indian sportswoman after she assured herself a fifth badminton World Championship medal, scoring a stunning 12-21,23-21, 21-19 over Tai Tzu Ying, the world’s trickiest player, in the quarters. Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament to go with her two bronze in the past, will take on China’s Chen Yu Fei.
World No. 19 Praneeth, who got the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie in a 51-minute battle, joining Prakash Padukone in the medal list at the tournament. Against Kento Momota, Sai Praneeth will have to figure a lot of things, the rest of the world has struggled to crack. Putting him under pressure is the general idea, which might not be easy in conditions that suit the Japanese.
Sindhu wins first game
Sindhu wins the first game, rather comfortably by 14 points. The Indian was superb throughout the game, frustrating the Chinese forcing her to make errors. Can she put up a similar show in the next game? Sindhu 21-7 Chen Yufei
Sindhu takes a massive 14-point lead
So far it has been one-way traffic for the spectators as Sindhu takes a massive 14-point lead here. The Chinese looks clueless as Sindhu closes in the first game. Sindhu 19-5 Chen Yufei
Sindhu makes it look to easy
Sindhu starts from where she left as her opponent continues to make errors. Meanwhile, Sindhu challenges a call on the right baseline and it goes her. Chen needs to do something quickly in order to turn things around in the opening game. Sindhu 14-3 Chen Yufei
Good going for the Indian
The Indian is doing it easily here as she is making Chen Yufei cover the entire court. The players have taken a mid-game break and the scoreline reads 11-3. Good going for the Indian. Sindhu 11-3 Chen Yufei
Sindhu dominates Chen Yufei
Sindhu looks composed as she is forcing her opponent to make the errors. This time Sindhu slams a hard smash right at Chen Yufei's body, who fails to return. Sindhu extends her lead to 5 points. Sindhu 7-2 Chen Yufei
Sindhu starts on a positive note
Unlike her quarterfinal match, Sindhu starts on a positive note as she gains a three-point lead over the Chinese. After a brilliant rally, Sindhu drops it near the net and gathers a sharp point as Chen Yufei fails to return. Sindhu 4-1 Chen Yufei
PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei underway
The semi-final action between PV Sindhu and Chen Yufei is underway. Can Sindhu repeat her remarkable show against World No 2 Tai Tzu Ying and march on to the finals?
Sindhu, Chen Yufei arrive at the court
Both the players have arrived at the court and the match is about to get underway. In her previous World Championships semi-final encounter against Chen Yufei back in 2017, the Indian was a runaway winner in a match that lasted 48 minutes.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the BWF World Championships 2019 semi-finals matches between PV Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei and Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota in Basel. While Sindhu stunned World no 2 Tai Tzu Ying in a thrilling encounter to book a semi-final berth, Sai Praneeth dominated over his Indonesian opponent Jonatan Christie, defeating him in straight games. Can the Indian shuttlers over their new challenge on Saturday and leap on to the final phase of the event. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!