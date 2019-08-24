BWF World Championships 2019 Semi-Finals Live Score: PV Sindhu wins first game 21-7

BWF World Badminton Championships 2019 Quarter Finals Live Score Updates: PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth enter the semifinals, assuring India of two medals at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2019. Olympic silver medallist Sindhu is contending to become the greatest Indian sportswoman after she assured herself a fifth badminton World Championship medal, scoring a stunning 12-21,23-21, 21-19 over Tai Tzu Ying, the world’s trickiest player, in the quarters. Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament to go with her two bronze in the past, will take on China’s Chen Yu Fei.

World No. 19 Praneeth, who got the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie in a 51-minute battle, joining Prakash Padukone in the medal list at the tournament. Against Kento Momota, Sai Praneeth will have to figure a lot of things, the rest of the world has struggled to crack. Putting him under pressure is the general idea, which might not be easy in conditions that suit the Japanese.