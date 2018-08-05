PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin Live Streaming: When and where to watch Badminton World Championships Final

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 04, 2018
PV Sindhu faces Olympic champion and former two-time gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain in BWF World Championships on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 5, 2018 12:36:10 am
PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu Carolina Marin Rio Olympics match, PV Sindhu Carolina Marin TV viewers, PV Sindhu Carolina Marin television viewers, Star network, badminton, Rio 2016 Olympics, Rio, Olympics World Championship: PV Sindhu faces Caroline Marin in final on Sunday. (Source: PTI)
Continuing her incredible run of form in the World Championships, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu earned a second successive final spot after defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday. World number three Sindhu, who also won two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014, will face Olympic champion and former two-time gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain, who beat Chinese eighth seed He Bingjiao 13-21 21-16 21-13 to make her third World Championship final. This is Sindhu’s chance of revenge since Marin had robbed Sindhu off a gold medal at the Rio Olympics. Overall, Marin has a 6-5 advantage over Sindhu, who had beaten the Spaniard in their last encounter at the Malaysia Open in June.

When is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match will take place on August 5, 2018.

Where is PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match will be played at Nanjing, China.

What time does PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match begin?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match is estimated to begin around 12:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match?

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 final match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.

