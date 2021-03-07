scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE
Live now

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open 2021 final, Live Score: Rivalry resumes in the summit clash

Swiss Open 2021 Final Badminton Live Score Streaming, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Badminton Live Score: PV Sindhu takes on top seed Carolina Marin in Swiss Open final


Updated: March 7, 2021 7:17:17 pm
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin gold medal, Sindhu vs Marin gold medal, PV Sindhu Carolina Marin, Carolina Marin PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu medal, PV Sindhu gold medal, Sports news, rio olympics india, india rio olympics

Swiss Open 2021 Final Badminton Live Score Updates, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu takes on old rival Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Mia Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world number 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. This is Sindhu’s first final appearance since the World championships in 2019.

Sindhu and Marin have faced each other 13 times before tonight and it will the first meeting between the two in over two years. Besides their senior meetings, the two also faced off in the 2010 BWF World Junior Championships in Mexico – a match the then 15-year-old PV Sindhu won against Marin, two years her senior. Follow all the live scores and updates below–

Live Blog

PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin, Swiss Open 2021 final, Live Score:

19:17 (IST)07 Mar 2021
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin: A Throwback to Rio 2016

19:07 (IST)07 Mar 2021
PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin head-to-head

Overall: PV Sindhu 6-8 Carolina Marin

In major finals: PV Sindhu 1-2 Carolina Marin

Other knockout matches: PV Sindhu 5-6 Carolina Marin

18:59 (IST)07 Mar 2021
Sindhu speaks before the finals:
18:50 (IST)07 Mar 2021
PV Sindhu's road to the final

Round 1: PV Sindhu 21-16, 21-19 Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)

Round 2: PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-14 Iris Wang (USA)

Quarter-finals: PV Sindhu 21-16, 23-21 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)

Semi-finals: PV Sindhu 22-20, 21-10 Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)

18:46 (IST)07 Mar 2021
Carolina Marin's road to Swiss Open final

Round 1: Carolina Marin 21-8, 21-10 Natalia Perminova (Russia)

Round 2: Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-10 Julie Dawall Jakobsen (Denmark)

Quarter-finals: Carolina Marin 21-13, 21-13 Beiwen Zhang (USA)

Semi-Finals: Carolina Marin 21-15, 20-22, 21-19 Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)

18:44 (IST)07 Mar 2021
PV Sindhu vs Caroline Marin LIVE: Hello and Welcome

In senior badminton, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have met 13 times with the Indian holding an 8-5 lead. Today it will be the 14th occasion where the two square off against each other.  Their last meeting was at the 2019 Indonesia Open quarter-finals, which Marin won. Sindhu’s last win against the Spanish ace dates back to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Malaysia Open. Stay tuned for more updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd