PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open 2021 final, Live Score: Rivalry resumes in the summit clash

Swiss Open 2021 Final Badminton Live Score Updates, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu takes on old rival Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Mia Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world number 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. This is Sindhu’s first final appearance since the World championships in 2019.
Sindhu and Marin have faced each other 13 times before tonight and it will the first meeting between the two in over two years. Besides their senior meetings, the two also faced off in the 2010 BWF World Junior Championships in Mexico – a match the then 15-year-old PV Sindhu won against Marin, two years her senior. Follow all the live scores and updates below–
Overall: PV Sindhu 6-8 Carolina Marin
In major finals: PV Sindhu 1-2 Carolina Marin
Other knockout matches: PV Sindhu 5-6 Carolina Marin
Round 1: PV Sindhu 21-16, 21-19 Neslihan Yigit (Turkey)
Round 2: PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-14 Iris Wang (USA)
Quarter-finals: PV Sindhu 21-16, 23-21 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
Semi-finals: PV Sindhu 22-20, 21-10 Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)
Round 1: Carolina Marin 21-8, 21-10 Natalia Perminova (Russia)
Round 2: Carolina Marin 21-11, 21-10 Julie Dawall Jakobsen (Denmark)
Quarter-finals: Carolina Marin 21-13, 21-13 Beiwen Zhang (USA)
Semi-Finals: Carolina Marin 21-15, 20-22, 21-19 Pornpawee Chochuwong (Thailand)
In senior badminton, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have met 13 times with the Indian holding an 8-5 lead. Today it will be the 14th occasion where the two square off against each other. Their last meeting was at the 2019 Indonesia Open quarter-finals, which Marin won. Sindhu’s last win against the Spanish ace dates back to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Malaysia Open. Stay tuned for more updates.