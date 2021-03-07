PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open 2021 final, Live Score: Rivalry resumes in the summit clash

Swiss Open 2021 Final Badminton Live Score Updates, PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin Live: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu takes on old rival Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament on Saturday. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Mia Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world number 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. This is Sindhu’s first final appearance since the World championships in 2019.

Sindhu and Marin have faced each other 13 times before tonight and it will the first meeting between the two in over two years. Besides their senior meetings, the two also faced off in the 2010 BWF World Junior Championships in Mexico – a match the then 15-year-old PV Sindhu won against Marin, two years her senior. Follow all the live scores and updates below–