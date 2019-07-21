PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Score, Indonesia Open Final Live Score Streaming: Sindhu eyes first title of the year

Toggle Menu
Indonesia Open 2019 Final Badminton Live Score, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Badminton Live Score Updates: India’s Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, who just turned 24, takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the final of women’s singles category in the Indonesia Open Super Series. The ace Indian shuttler, who demolished World No. 3 Chen Yufei 21-19, 21-10 in the semifinals, will be hoping to put an end to her title drought this season. Indonesia Open title, which has been won by Saina Nehwal thrice, would serve as a confidence boost to the Hyderabad-based shuttler in the pre-Olympic year.

Meanwhile, Yamaguchi beat Taiwan’s world number one Tai Tzu-ying 21-9, 21-15 in a little over 30 minutes to reach final. Sindhu has beaten the Japanese opponent 10 times in 14 attempts in the final though Yamaguchi won the last tournament final they contested at Dubai in 2017.

Live Blog

Sindhu up next

The all-Japanese women's doubles final between Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi vs Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota has begun. Sindhu is up next in women's singles final.

Indonesia Final LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indonesian Open final. Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu features against Akane Yamaguchi from Japan with the World No. 5 hoping to end her title drought this season with the title in Jakarta. Follow live score and updates of the match here.

Sindhu, who has been struggling a bit this season, showed her brilliance once again as she saw off world no 3 Chen 21-19 21-10 to enter her first final of the season. The World no 5 Indian, who reached the semifinals at Singapore and India Open this year, thus set up a summit clash with Japan's fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu holds a 10-4 advantage over Yamaguchi, whom she has beaten in the last four meetings.

