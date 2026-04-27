PV Sindhu gets voting rights on BWF Council after election as Chair of Athletes’ Commission

As a voting member of the Council, Sindhu will participate in discussions and decisions on matters that shape the future of the sport. (Badminton Photo)

PV Sindhu started her term as a voting member of the BWF Council after being elected as Chair of the BWF Athletes’ Commission, starting her governance role.

The former World Champion and Olympic medallist and World Champion assumed a full voting position after completing the formal vetting process. Sindhu officially entered the BWF Council at the end of 2025. She made her first appearance before the global badminton membership during the BWF Annual General Meeting in Horsens, marking the beginning of her tenure within the sport’s highest governing body.

Some of the pressing reforms Sindhu can look to push for are: prize money at World Championships and reducing the load of mandatory tournaments expected of top athletes, which will continue to cause injuries, be it in 15 points or 21. BWF has muscles through the 15-point system despite considerable opposition.