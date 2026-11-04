Sindhu on how conversations with Kohli helped her get through tough times

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu emphasized the value of interactions between athletes from different sports.
Citing her own example, she explained how conversations with Indian cricket ace Virat Kohli and former Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra in tough times helped her get through.
“For me, personally, I have spoken to Virat and he’s been an amazing person. We’ve had conversations and he has really given me a lot of inspiration. When I was really low at times, he told me how to pump myself up, what I need to do and just go out there and enjoy. So it has really helped me,” she said during a virtual press conference.
Earlier on X, Sindhu had mentioned how she reached out to Kohli and how the Indian superstar promptly reverted back.
“I reached out to him at one of the lowest points of my career. Injuries were piling up, the results weren’t coming, and I just needed someone who understood. He replied within minutes, and we met the very next day. What we spoke about will always stay between us. But I’ll always be grateful that when I needed someone, he was there. He didn’t say much, but every word stayed with Datta and me. Some conversations change the way you see things. That was one of them,” Sindhu had said earlier.
She also cited her conversations with Neeraj Chopra helped her gain insights on dealing with success and setbacks.
“Every sport is different, every individual is different, but the hard work that they put in and getting a name for the country definitely inspires a lot of athletes,” she said. “Seeing them, talking to them, definitely helps in knowing their perspective, how they take their success, how they feel or what they think when they are at their lows, and how they come out of that mentally. All these things definitely help,” she added.
PV Sindhu became world no 6 recently after her solid performance in the European swing with runner up finish at French Open Super 750 and title at Hylo Open Super 500 last week.