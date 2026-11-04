Sindhu on how conversations with Kohli helped her get through tough times

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu emphasized the value of interactions between athletes from different sports.

Citing her own example, she explained how conversations with Indian cricket ace Virat Kohli and former Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra in tough times helped her get through.

“For me, personally, I have spoken to Virat and he’s been an amazing person. We’ve had conversations and he has really given me a lot of inspiration. When I was really low at times, he told me how to pump myself up, what I need to do and just go out there and enjoy. So it has really helped me,” she said during a virtual press conference.