PV Sindhu on viral video of langur mimicry artist: ‘You have to love the effort’

After a video of a langur mimicry artist went viral om Monday as part of the organizers’ plans to keep away animals at the BWF World Championships, set to start next week, India’s badminton star PV Sindhu lauded the effort.

“You can laugh at the solution, but you have to love the effort. So many people are working behind the scenes to make sure India is ready to welcome the world. Our solutions may be uniquely Indian, but so are our warmth, our spirit and our hospitality. Can’t wait for the badminton world to experience it all in Delhi. See you soon!,” She posted on X with the video.