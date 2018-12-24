PV Sindhu meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after winning BWF World Tour Finals title

India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu in Telangana on Monday and congratulated her for creating history by winning BWF World Tour Finals title and bringing ‘name and fame’ to the country.

Advertising

PV Sindhu lifted her maiden BWF World Tour Finals title and broke her finals-jinx as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at Guangzhou, China. With the title, she became the first Indian to ever achieve the feat.

After falling short of gold on five previous tournaments, Sindhu finally broke her jinx to end the year on a perfect note. Venkaiah Naidu took the opportunity to congratulate the Indian shuttler and said, “She has brought name and fame to our country. She has created history by her recent victory. I congratulate her.”

I am really happy to have met Ace Badminton Player Ms. P.V. Sindhu and her family members, in Hyderabad today.

I congratulate her for her recent victory where she has scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian to win #BWFWorldTourFinals. She made all of us proud. @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/5C3MOYvzK5 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 24, 2018

Hyderabad: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu & her family meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after her recent victory in BWF World Tour Finals. Naidu says, “She has brought name & fame to our country. She has created history by her recent victory. I congratulate her.” #Telangana pic.twitter.com/0qh89eZ7bm — ANI (@ANI) 24 December 2018

She had won silver medals at Rio Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, two World Championships, BWF Super Series Finals, leading to criticism that she was not ready to handle the final pressure yet.

“I feel really happy and I think I have no words because this is my first win in this year and everytime I have been coming to the final and losing. This will be the most memorable this year because I think it was a good game and I’m really very proud. I think the year has ended on a beautiful note,” Sindhu had said after the match.