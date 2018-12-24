PV Sindhu meets Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after winning BWF World Tour Finals title

Toggle Menu
PV Sindhu was congratulated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for bringing 'name and fame' to the country after she won the BWF World Tour Finals title.

PV Sindhu with her father and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Source: ANI)

India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu met PV Sindhu in Telangana on Monday and congratulated her for creating history by winning BWF World Tour Finals title and bringing ‘name and fame’ to the country.

PV Sindhu lifted her maiden BWF World Tour Finals title and broke her finals-jinx as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women’s singles final at Guangzhou, China. With the title, she became the first Indian to ever achieve the feat.

After falling short of gold on five previous tournaments, Sindhu finally broke her jinx to end the year on a perfect note. Venkaiah Naidu took the opportunity to congratulate the Indian shuttler and said, “She has brought name and fame to our country. She has created history by her recent victory. I congratulate her.”

She had won silver medals at Rio Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, two World Championships, BWF Super Series Finals, leading to criticism that she was not ready to handle the final pressure yet.

“I feel really happy and I think I have no words because this is my first win in this year and everytime I have been coming to the final and losing. This will be the most memorable this year because I think it was a good game and I’m really very proud. I think the year has ended on a beautiful note,” Sindhu had said after the match.

