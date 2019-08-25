PV Sindhu: ‘Nothing short of a masterclass’

Toggle Menu
Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

PV Sindhu started the second game taking a 2-0 lead and maintained the momentum from the first game. (Reuters)

P V Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final. Here are the best reaction to her faboulous win-

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal – joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China — to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals

