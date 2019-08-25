PV Sindhu: ‘Nothing short of a masterclass’

P V Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final. Here are the best reaction to her faboulous win-

The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu creates history by becoming the first-ever Indian to claim gold in BWF World Badminton Championships! India is proud of @Pvsindhu1🇮🇳 My hearty congratulations! Govt will continue to provide best support & facilities to produce champions. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/LxWzQirTXh — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 25, 2019

Incredible! Advertising Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships by beating Nazomi Okuhara of Japan in a stunning game. This is a historic moment for all of us. I am thrilled with joy. India is proud.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/g9CpCgO58I — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2019

Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Heart congratulations to the newly crowned world champion PV Sindhu! Proud to see you become the first Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships! Even sky is not a limit for you Amma! #PVSindhu #BWFWC2019 pic.twitter.com/oYYxIMveBy — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 25, 2019

The ecstasy of a sporting triumph is great! What’s even better is the lump in the throat moment when the National Anthem plays. Thank you @Pvsindhu1 #WorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/AUGDXZm3Hz — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) August 25, 2019

Our first ever gold in the #BWFWorldChampionship !!!

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1

You are an epitome of hard work and determination.

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/9JgJaQGZAa — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) August 25, 2019

For the First Time in Worldchampionships history India’s National Anthem 🇮🇳 played at the podium. Thankyou @Pvsindhu1 akka 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻#worldchampion #pvsindhu #India pic.twitter.com/ezylfX6TzR — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) August 25, 2019

Congratulations PV Sindhu @Pvsindhu1 Okuhara ko hara dene ke liyea! A World Championship medal is always sweet. Yours is sweeter because you’re the first indian shuttler to win the yellow metal at the worlds. #PVSindhu #BWFWorldChampionships2019 #BWC2019 pic.twitter.com/AHvPVqO9xG — Gagan Narang (@gaGunNarang) August 25, 2019

Finally!!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!!

It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏸🏸🏸🏸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/7d1ic0y79o — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 25, 2019

What a champion you are girl @Pvsindhu1 💪🏽congratulations.. enjoy the moment .. 😘 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 25, 2019

Congratulations to @saiprneeth92 for winning the bronze medal at the world championships 👍 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 25, 2019

Worth the wait for gold. Well done Sindhu. Congratulations on your feat. #BWFWorldChampionships #WorldBadmintonChampionships @Pvsindhu1 🥇🏆 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 25, 2019

Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

That was nothing short of a masterclass from @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations, World Champion! 🥇#BWFWorldChampionships2019 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 25, 2019 Advertising

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

It was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal – joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China — to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals