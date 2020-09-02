PV Sindhu to skip Uber Cup because of puja, ‘work’ at home

Sindhu's entries for both the Denmark events at Odense and the two Asian Opens have been sent, though a decision will be taken closer to the event, Sindhu's father said. (File)

PV Sindhu will miss the upcoming Uber Cup to be held in Aarhus from October 3 – 11. “There are some personal reasons. We have some function and a puja at home, so she won’t be travelling,” PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father said.

He added that they will take a call on travelling for Denmark Open 2 to be held later in October. “If the work at home and puja is completed between October 1 – 15, then we’ll consider travelling to the remaining tournaments. Also maybe by then the pandemic situation is under control..we’ll see,” he said.

Sindhu’s entries for both the Denmark events at Odense and the two Asian Opens have been sent, though a decision will be taken closer to the event.

BAI confirmed that they had received an intimation from Ramana stating Sindhu’s decision to opt out of the Thomas Uber Cup, the world team championship, before the selection committee meeting. Other players are similarly weighing their options though as of now the team has been drawn to play at badminton’s big resumption event. “It’s not my call. BAI to take the call,” national coach Pullela Gopichand, said.

Chinese Taipei is the only team to pull out of the tournament as of now, as parleys go on between Sports Authority of India and Badminton Association of India.

It is learnt that while the Covid-19 situation was a secondary consideration in Sindhu’s pull-out, there were also reservations about a proposed pre-tournament camp at the Pullela Gopichand academy. “It was suggested that all the selected players can stay inside a training bubble at the academy. Not everyone of the big players was comfortable with the idea of staying on campus,” a BAI source said.

When asked if Lakshya Sen, who’s training in Bangalore at the Prakash Padukone Academy centre, will reconsider travel plans after Sindhu’s pull-out, coach Vimal Kumar, said, “No plans of a rethink. He is looking forward to play in competitions. If India sends the team, Lakshya will play,” he said.

